Quincy Man Arrested For Major Methamphetamine Trafficking

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation’s West Central Illinois Task Force announced the arrest of a Quincy man yesterday for allegedly trafficking over 900 grams of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:10PM, task force agents with the assistance of the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a traffic stop near 36th and Harrison Streets in Quincy.

During the stop, agents arrested 38-year old Natas T. Reed on an Adams County warrant for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. During the search of the vehicle, agents found more than 900 grams of ice methamphetamine. Reed was taken to the Adams County Jail. Reed made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court yesterday and was denied pretrial release. His next scheduled appearance with counsel is Monday.

This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the West Central Illinois Task Force at 217-222-0331.