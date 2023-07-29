Quincy Man on Bicycle Injured After Collision with Vehicle

One person was injured when their bicycle struck a vehicle on the city’s southeast side on Friday evening.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were dispatched to a bicycle versus car collision in the 500 block of East Superior Avenue at 6:07PM on Friday.

According to a police report, a bicycle being ridden by 56-year old Clarence J. Skipper of Quincy was riding across a parking lot at Reynolds Consumer Products when it collided with the front driver side wheel well of an unidentified vehicle. The vehicle sustained over $500 in damages from the collision.

Skipper sustained unknown injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition on Saturday morning is unknown.

No citations were issued in the incident.