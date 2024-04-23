Quincy Man Pleads Guilty to DUI In Greene County Chase, Crash from Aug. 2023

An Adams County man who led Roodhouse Police on a brief high-speed chase pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Friday in Greene County Circuit Court.

54-year old Michael B. Tode of Quincy pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday in front of visiting Morgan County Judge Chris Reif in Greene County Circuit Court.

Tode was arrested by members of the Roodhouse and White Hall Police on the evening of August 19th. According to reports, an officer with the Roodhouse Police was on duty observing traffic near the corner of North State and East North Street in Roodhouse, when the officer observed a truck traveling 70 miles per hour in the 30 mile per hour limit zone in town. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver, later identified as Tode, ignored the officer’s emergency lights and continued southbound on U.S. 67.

While Tode’s vehicle continued south, the officer reported the vehicle crossing the center line of traffic, eventually causing a northbound vehicle to be ran off the road. As the vehicle approached the railroad crossing entering into the City of White Hall, Tode struck the guardrail and the vehicle came to a stop. Tode refused treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Tode was initially charged with DUI, aggravated fleeing or eluding police, improper lane usage, disobeying a stop sign, speeding 35 miles per hour over the posted statutory limit, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.

The remaining five charges were dismissed per the plea agreement on Friday in Greene County Court.

Tode was sentenced to 1 year of conditional discharge and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine.