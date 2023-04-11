Quincy Media Outlets File Motion to Unseal Court Docs in Bliefnick Murder Trial

Quincy media outlets have filed a joint motion in Adams County Circuit Court to unseal motions filed in the trial of Timothy Bliefnick.

Bliefnick is accused of murdering his estranged wife, 41-year old Rebecca Bliefnick in Quincy at a residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road on February 23rd. Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13th and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

WGEM, Muddy River News, and the Quincy Herald-Whig have filed a motion to unseal all motions and/or pleadings in the case after Judge Robert Adrian ordered everything to be placed under seal on March 16th due to extensive media coverage.

The records show the news outlets’ petitions were ordered unsealed Monday “as they do not involve evidentiary matters.”

All three editors of the news organizations argued in separate statements that an open court system must remain in the public purview.

A hearing on the petitions has been set for Wednesday, April 19th.