Quincy Medical Group Reach Settlement with Federal & State Authorities Over Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Claims

The Quincy Medical Group has come to an agreement to settle with the federal government over Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Claims.

QMG has agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims for medically unnecessary cardiac catheterization procedures performed by a physician who was formerly employed by the group. Today’s settlement comes on the heels of a related settlement in August with Blessing Hospital for approximately $2.82 million.

According to a press release, the United States government will receive approximately $459,000, the State of Illinois will receive nearly $40,000, and the States of Iowa and Missouri will receive the remainder. The settlement resolves allegations that Quincy Medical Group obtained payments from Medicare and Medicaid for the professional services component of cardiac catheterization procedures performed between August 1, 2012, and August 30, 2018, in which the physician implanted medically unnecessary coronary arterial stents.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

The settlement was the result of a coordinated effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, the Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Hoelzer and Department of Justice Senior Trial Counsel Laurie Oberembt represented the government during the settlement process.