Quincy, Other Veterans Homes Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreak

The Quincy Veterans Home is dealing with a major outbreak of Covid-19.

All three veterans homes in the state have increased cases of the virus, per a report jointly released by the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

According to the report, 9 residents and 12 staff are currently infected at the Quincy Veterans Home. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says that IDPH Regional Infection Control Coordinators have been in close communication with IDVA staff at all of the affected homes.

All homes continue to follow CDC and IDPH infection control guidelines for long-term care facilities. The IDVA is encouraging residents to stay in their rooms to minimize movement, practice social distancing, and masking in direct care areas. Veterans home staff have intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols.