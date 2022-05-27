Quincy PD Seeking Info on Missing Teen

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 27, 2022 at 9:50am

The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile/runaway.

14-year-old Addison Windbigler was last seen in the 1400 block of Vermont Street in Quincy during the late evening of Sunday, May 22nd.

Addison Windbigler is described as a white, female, standing 5’4” tall, weighing 130 lbs, with brown curly hair, and brown eyes. Addison has a nose ring and was last seen wearing jeans, white Adidas tennis shoes, and a white hooded sweatshirt with gray stripes.

The Quincy police department is also seeking information regarding a vehicle that was observed in the 1400 Block of Vermont during the time Addison Windbigler was last seen at her residence.

At approximately 11 p.m Sunday, a resident approached the vehicle on Vermont Street and spoke with two unknown white male occupants. Police say the white males were possibly between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Quincy Police Department Juvenile Investigative Sergeant James Brown at 217-228-4496 or the Quincy Regional Crimestoppers, at 217-228-4474, with any information.