Quincy PD Seeking Public’s Help In Thursday Homicide Investigation

The Quincy Police Department is seeking information from the public to help solve a current homicide investigation.

Quincy Police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road at 3:23PM Thursday. Upon arrival, police discovered 41-year old Rebecca Bliefnick dead from multiple suspected gunshot wounds. A family member of Bliefnick’s discovered her body after attempting to check on Bliefnick after she failed to pick her children up from school. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Detectives, along with the police department’s crime scene technician, were at the house until late Thursday evening processing the crime scene, collecting evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses. Investigators continue to look for additional witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-228-4474.