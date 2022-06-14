Quincy Preparing for Potential Trump Visit Stumping for Miller

Quincy officials are saying former President Donald Trump’s is visiting next weekend.

Muddy River News reports that Quincy Mayor Mike Troup says the city will learn the itinerary of Trump’s visit tomorrow.

Troup told the Quincy City Council last night that he believes Trump will arrive at Quincy Regional Airport on the evening of Saturday, June 25th with a night-time rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. Troup says that no one has asked the City of Quincy to make any special accommodations.

Trump’s visit would be the first to Quincy by anyone who has held the office of president since Barack Obama came for a two-day visit in April 2010.

NBC News reported in April that Congresswoman Mary Miller said Trump pledged to visit Illinois in June and campaign for her in her primary contest in the 15th Congressional District against fellow Republican Congressman Rodney Davis.