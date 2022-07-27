Quincy Teen Missing For More Than Two Months

By Benjamin Cox on July 27, 2022 at 2:33pm

It’s been more than 2 months since a Quincy, Illinois teen has been seen.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 year old Aliyah Morrison as a missing and/or runaway juvenile back on June 16th.

Morrison was last seen in the Quincy area on May 24th.

Morrison is a 16 year old white female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 101 pounds, and has light blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Morrison or her whereabouts, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 217-222-9360.