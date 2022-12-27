Quincy Veterans’ Fishing Tournament Gets State Grant

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced first quarter 2023 grants today. One West Central Illinois event is on the list.

IDVA announced nearly $350,000 awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.

Quincy’s Fishing for Freedom event was awarded $25,000 to support the annual veteran’s fishing tournament. The weekend fishing tournament is centered around veterans and active-duty military affected by serving during wartime. The weekend event covers all expenses for veterans lodging and food. The event is designed to calm the effects of PTSD and/or TBI by getting them into the outdoors for a weekend of relaxation and friendship with others who have served.

Illinois is the first state in the United States to designate 100 percent of net proceeds of a lottery ticket to veterans. Launched in 2006, more than $20 million in grants have been awarded to approximately 400 veterans organizations statewide. The Winter Winnings $2 lottery tickets are sold between November through February and applications are accepted throughout the year. IDVA awards the funds on a quarterly basis in the form of Veterans’ Cash Grants. IDVA’s committee reviews applications and awards grants to groups that have demonstrated proven need. Eligibility is open to government agencies, not-for-profits, veterans’ organizations, and tax-exempt entities currently providing veterans’ assistance or wishing to expand to veterans’ assistance.