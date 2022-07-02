Quincy Veterans Home Receives Nearly $200 Million From the Fed For New Construction

The State of Illinois is receiving nearly $200 million in federal funding towards the new construction taking place at the Quincy Veterans’ Home.

The U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs is ending a final grant payment totaling $194,762,750 to help finish construction on the Quincy campus’ reconstruction and to replace the current facility with a 210-bed skilled care facility and a brew new 80-room independent living facility.

State Veterans’ Affairs Director Terry Prince says that work at the campus began earlier this year: “What’s exciting is that construction is already started. We’re about a little over 20% complete. The federal money takes up 65% of the overall cost. Now, the money is in the bank, as they say. We’re going to have a brand new 210-bed facility for nursing care along with an 80-Dom, which is an independent living facility.”

Prince went on to say that the 80-room domiciliary will be state of the art and let veterans have their own rooms and more independence.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the remainder of the funding for the construction will come from the Rebuild Illinois state capital improvement plan. Pritzker thanked Illinois U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin for helping secure the federal funds.

The Domiciliary is scheduled for completion in June 2023 and the Long-Term Care Building will be ready to accept residents by March 2024. The completion of the project including the Nielson renovation, site work, and final punch list items is targeted for the end of 2024.

Built in 1886, Quincy is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home and sits on 210 acres along the Mississippi River. Its 37 buildings were built between 1886 and 2002.