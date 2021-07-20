Quincy Woman Allegedly Beaten & Kidnapped From Hotel Room

A Quincy woman is missing after allegedly being beaten and kidnapped from a hotel room yesterday afternoon.

KHQA reports that Quincy Police were called to the Welcome Inn in the 200 block of Maine Street in Quincy at 4PM Monday to meet with family members of 36 year old Tabitha Campbell in reference to her kidnapping.

An investigation led to a search warrant being conducted at a room at the Welcome Inn, where police say they found potential evidence related to kidnapping and domestic battery that reportedly occurred on Saturday at the hotel.

Quincy detectives believe that Campbell was taken against her will by 39 year old Mario Mason of Memphis, Tennessee. Detectives believes they are traveling in a stolen 2016 white Honda CRV with Illinois registration CS95996.

KHQA says Memphis Police were alerted to the case and around 1PM Tuesday, officers located the vehicle and attempted an unsuccessful traffic stop, with officers eventually losing sight of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Campbell or Mason are urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474.

A warrant has been issued for Mason for kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.