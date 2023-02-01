Quincy Woman Opts For Bench Trial in 2020 Deadly Crash Case

A Quincy woman facing first-degree murder charges after a 2020 car crash killed four people has chosen a bench trial for her case.

39 year old Natasha McBride appeared in Adams County Court yesterday with her attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, before Judge Tad Brenner. According to Muddy River News, McBride waived her right to a jury trial and Judge Brenner set aside three days for the trial after deliberations on the length between the state and defense.

A status hearing has been set in the case for April 4th.

McBride allegedly ran a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy while speeding on August 14, 2020 after allegedly being under the influence of drugs and alcohol . McBride’s vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Stephen Hendricks of Rushville at the intersection. Hendricks’ wife and passenger, 54 year old Jennifer Hendricks of Rushville was declared deceased at the scene a short time later. The crash also killed Hendricks’ three grandchildren aged 4 and under.

The case has gone through a series of pretrial motions and discovery of evidence over the past two years, including having a 17th charge against McBride dropped in December after an appellate court ruling.

McBridge remains held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond. The bench trial in the case is expected to begin May 1st.