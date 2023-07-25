Quincy Woman To Submit Plea in Fatal 2020 Crash Case

A Quincy woman facing 4 counts of first-degree murder stemming from a Quincy car crash that killed a Rushville grandmother and her grandchildren in August 2020 has agreed to submit a plea.

Muddy River News reports that 39-year old Natasha McBride appeared Monday morning in Adams County Circuit Court before Judge Tad Brenner. A 3-day bench trial was scheduled to begin Monday after several dates and continuances had been negotiated over the last 7 months.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said Monday morning that he and McBride’s counsel, Public Defender Todd Nelson had been in negotiation for a plea. Jones asked for the bench trial to be continued but also asked for a plea and sentencing to be scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on August 10th.

McBride is alleged to have ran a traffic light while speeding and under the influence on August 14th 2020. Her vehicle then collided with another carrying 54-year old Jenniffer Hendricks of Rushville and her three grandchildren. The collision killed all four. Mark Hendricks, Jenniffer Hendricks’ husband, survived the crash but received moderate injuries.

McBride was later charged with four counts of reckless homicide, four counts of driving on a revoked license, and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injury. After an indictment, McBride was charged with four counts of first-degree murder; garnering 16 charges in all.

A 17th charge, driving under the influence was filed in January 2022. Through a year of court proceedings that went to the state appellate court, the DUI charge was dismissed on speedy-trial grounds filed by McBride’s defense.

In a separate story, Muddy River News reports that members of the Hendricks Family have voiced their displeasure in hearing of a plea agreement in the case.

McBride remains held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.