Quivey Named Acting U.S. Attorney for Central District

The Central District Court of Illinois has a new head attorney.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced today that Douglas J. Quivey will take over for the departed John Milhiser in the U.S. Central District Court of Illinois.

Quivey — a Charleston native and current Springfield resident — has served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the district since 2019. He also held the position of Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Central District of Illinois from October 2014 to December 2018.

In 2018, Quivey retired from the U.S. Army and Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Quivey was in private practice from 1996 to 2014 in Charleston, Urbana, and Springfield.

He assumes the position of Acting U.S. Attorney for the district by virtue of the Vacancies Reform Act. Milhiser announced his resignation last month, which took effect yesterday.