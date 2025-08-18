R.E.D Ride Set to Hit the Road in Support of Local Troops

Jeep enthusiasts, motorcyclists, and anyone with a street-legal set of wheels are invited to attend the 6th Annual R.E.D Ride to support local troops.

The ride’s mission is to raise funds for care packages to send to local soldiers currently serving overseas. Debbie Spencer with the R.E.D ride says it’s grown over the years, starting with just motorcycles and jeeps, but these days any street-legal vehicle is welcome to join the ride. She says they try to do a different route every year, and this year they will be heading north for the first time. The ride starts at the Boghart’s Banquet Hall, the first stop is at the Beardstown Elks Lodge, the lunch stop will be at the VFW in Havana, next stop will be the Long Range Saloon in Athens, and the ride ends at Weeble’s Bar & Grill in SPringfield for a live auction and live music starting at 5 pm.

R.E.D stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed,” and the ride started in support of one local veteran, Sergeant Major Ron Gill, while he was deployed to Afghanistan, and it grew from there. Debbie Spencer says, “Pack the jeeps, get somebody on the back of the bike, and just have a good ol’ time.”

Registration is at 9 am this Saturday at Bogharts Banquet Hall in Jacksonville. It’s $25 for the driver and $5 for each passenger. Learn more or register at redrideofcentralillinois.com