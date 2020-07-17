R3 Grant Applications Due Monday

here are only a few days left for communities to apply for Restore, Reinvest, Renew State Grants. The R3 program was designed to grant money collected from the sale of recreational marijuana to areas that have been hardest hit by the war on drugs.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton says communities have until Monday to apply: “There is going to be 5 different areas where organizations, whether it’s businesses, non-profit organizations, and faith-based institutions where they can apply for grants in 1 of 5 different areas. That includes economic development, youth development, re-entry, civil legal aid, and violence prevention. What we’ve been doing is an extraordinary amount of outreach, and we have had far more community-based organizations and entities expressing interest in this grant more than any other grant I can remember in recent history.”

Northeast portions of Jacksonville, areas in the northern portion of Scott County, and Roodhouse are eligible for between $25,000 and over $728,000 in service delivery R3 grants or between $25,000 and over $80,000 in planning R3 grants. In order to be eligible, organizations must have a DUNS number, a SAM.gov account, a Grants.gov account, be in good standing with the Illinois Secretary of State, and not be on the state no-pay list. Common types of eligible applicants are nonprofit organizations, local units of government, and tax-exempt faith-based organizations. Other organizations may also be eligible to join the proposed program as members of a collaborative.

To learn more, visit R3.illinois.gov to apply or to get more information.