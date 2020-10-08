Radio Stolen from Meredosia Rescue Squad

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in their Investigation of a recent Theft.

Sometime between September 18 and September 19; unknown person(s) removed a portable radio from the Meredosia Rescue Squad building. The missing radio is a Kenwood model 2312

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.