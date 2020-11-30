Raging Rivers Waterpark Announces New Owners, Major Upgrades Ahead of 2021 Season

A summer travel destination in the region has announced major upgrades under new ownership. Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton was recently purchased by an investment group and is planning major expansion and upgrades ahead of the 2021 season.

St. Louis media outlets are reporting that the park sold in October to an investment group led by local contractor Brian Buckwalter, along with investors Jim Mayoros and Ken Handler. The 4-acre water park will be adding 30 cabanas, 3 new water slides, and upgrading and updating the kiddie pool and food menus for concessions. The changes are set to be completed by the season opener on June 3rd.

Visitors can purchase their 2021 season pass for $54.99 plus tax now until December 31st. After that, the price is set to increase. Go to RagingRiversWaterpark.com to sign up for the deal. Raging Rivers has been open in Grafton since 1989.