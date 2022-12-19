Railroad Crossing Improvements Coming to Hull

The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved an agreement to improve a highway-rail grade crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railway’s track near Hull in Pike County.

WGEM reports that the agreement requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals, gates, and warning devices and approach grade improvements at the 150th Street highway-rail grade crossing.

The estimated cost of the new automatic warning devices is just over $377,000 and the estimated cost to improve the roadway leading up to the crossing came in just under $220,000. 95% of the funding will come from the ICC’s Grade Crossing Protection Fund with Norfolk Southern paying the rest.

The state reported all work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.