Railroad Crossings Work

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2026 at 12:22pm

Several railroad crossings in the area will be closed from time to time for maintenance starting next week in the Jacksonville area.

The work will start from Farmingdale Road in Sangamon County on Monday, and stretch to the Orleans Road crossing in Morgan County.

The list of crossings are at Farley, Loami Bates, Bates, Patton School, Olive Street, Locust Street, Waverly, Jimtown, Island Grove, County Line, Cockin Road, Contrary Lane, Pearl Street and Orleans.

Each crossing will be shut down from 48 to 72 hours, depending on the time needed.

Railroad crews will move down the line, treating each crossing in order of sequence.