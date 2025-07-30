Railroad Merger Good for Farmers?

By Gary Scott on July 30, 2025 at 10:51am

It remains to be seen what impact the merger of two major rail lines will have on the economy in west central Illinois.

Union Pacific Corporation and Norfolk Southern Corporation announced an agreement today to create America’s first transcontinental railroad.

The companies are targeting to close the transaction by early 2027.

The two companies will file their application with the Surface Transportation Board within six months. The claim by the companies is that it will provide safer, faster and more reliable service.

The National Grain and Feed Association says it will undertake an extensive evaluation of the proposed merger to better understand the implications for the industry.