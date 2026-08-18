Rains and Plugged Drains

By Gary Scott on August 18, 2026 at 3:54pm

A stalled front that dumped high humidity levels and heavy rains is being blamed for a rainy first half of August.

Rainfall for the month, through 18 days, now stands at just under 5 and a half inches. Normal rainfall for all of August is two inches less, at just under 3 and a half inches.

Over the weekend, rains dumped about 4 and a half inches here.

That surpassed the nearly 4 inch rainfall June 11th and 12th, and the over 3 inch rainfall April 28th.

It follows a dry July, with just over an inch and a half of rain.

Normal rainfall for the three summer months, June, July and August…is just over 11 and a half inches. Jacksonville has received over 16 inches of rain here for the same three months.

There has been measurable rain on 9 of the 18 days so far this month.

There were three days of over an inch of rain in March, two in April, 2 in May and three in June…plus the one day this month. That’s 9 days this year in which Jacksonville received at least an inch of rain in a 24 hour period.

WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.