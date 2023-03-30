Ralls County, MO Man Sentenced For Sex Abuse, Cannabis Charges in Pike County

A Ralls County, Missouri man is heading to prison for predatory criminal sexual assault and cannabis charges after pleading guilty in Pike County, Illinois Circuit Court on Tuesday.

37 year old Charles S.R. Martin of Center, Missouri pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and manufacture and/or delivery of cannabis between 30-500 grams.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department started the investigation into two victims, both being under the age of 13 who alleged being sexually assaulted on December 22, 2021 in Griggsville. Martin was arrested in June 2022 to conclude that investigation.

Martin was sentenced 5 years on the drug charge to be served concurrently with a 20-year sentence on the single count of sexual abuse. Martin was also ordered to pay an undisclosed fine. Three other charges of criminal sexual abuse were dropped per the plea.

Martin was given credit for 286 days served in the Pike County Jail.