Rally Tomorrow in Downtown Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2025 at 11:47am

A rally is planned in Jacksonville tomorrow intended to save Illinois families from losing healthcare.

The rally is organized by Indivisible Jacksonville. It will be held starting at 11 tomorrow morning at the Jacksonville Town Square.

One of the organizers, Devin Bryson, says the rally calls on congresswoman Mary Miller to sign a pledge to protect downstate Illinoisans and oppose cuts to health coverage, SNAP food assistance and other services for people in the area.

The group claims the congressional republican budget proposal would put over 190-thousand Illinoisans in the 15th congressional district in danger of seeing drastic changes in medicaid benefits. This means medicaid and SNAP benefits.

It’s being called a No Cuts to Our Communities Rally.

The group held a Town Hall meeting March 22nd, hoping that congresswoman Mary Miller would attend. But she was a no show.

Organizers are hoping local advocates and community members will include Citizen Action Illinois and Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans.

