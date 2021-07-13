Raoul Accepts Purdue Pharma Moderated Settlement

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has accepted a settlement in the Purdue Pharmaceutical opioid case from a federal moderator.

Under the agreement, the Sackler Family who owns Purdue Pharmaceuticals must provide $1.5 billion more than they originally offered as settlement in the case, instead requiring the family and their foundation to provide a total of $4.5 billion for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country in the opioid addiction crisis.

In addition, the agreement, for the first time, requires Purdue to make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the crisis. The proposal was filed in bankruptcy court last Wednesday and is subject to court approval.

The settlement will bring an end to a 2 year long investigation into the company reportedly pumping hundreds of thousands of pills into pharmacies and reportedly strong-arming agencies in prescribing opioids that were improperly marketed. Purdue Pharma representatives have not made comment on the settlement agreement.