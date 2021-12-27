Raoul Announces Updates For Benefits for IL Veterans Guide

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued on Wednesday an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families.

Raoul’s Benefits for Illinois Veterans guide was created by his Military and Veterans Rights Bureau to provide veterans and their families with information regarding federal and state veteran benefit laws.

The 2022 edition of the Benefits for Illinois Veterans guide features new and updated information on veterans’ benefits including: health care updates for female veterans, information on veterans experiencing homelessness, information on Vietnam War-related exposure to Agent Orange, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure, and Iraq and Afghanistan service-linked illnesses.

Military service members, veterans and their families can visit Raoul’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau website for more information.

Veterans and their families can request a free, printed copy of the Benefits for Illinois Veterans guide or request other assistance by email at mvrb@ilag.gov or by calling Raoul’s Military and Veterans Rights Helpline at 1-800-382-3000.