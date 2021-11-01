Raoul Asks IL Supreme Court to Consolidate School Mask Mandate Lawsuits

The Illinois Attorney General is asking to have multiple lawsuits over Illinois’s school mask mandate consolidated into a single case to be heard in either Cook or Sangamon Counties.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul petitioned the Illinois Supreme Court late Friday to combine pending suits in six different counties into one. Those cases include a massive lawsuit filed in Macoupin County by Attorney Thomas DeVore against 145 different school districts, which includes Jacksonville School District 117.

Raoul argues the cases are all similar and seek virtually the same relief, and says it would be a better use of resources to put all the cases together as one. You can read a portion of the filing here on Capitol Fax.