Raoul Encourages IL Residents To Take Advantage of Keurig Restitution

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging more citizens to take advantage of a lawsuit against Keurig.

Illinois residents who purchased Keurig K-Cups through retailers have until July 15th to submit claims for recovery through a $31 million settlement that alleges the company engaged in a monopoly and price fixing scheme.

A settlement reached in 2020 to resolve antitrust allegations against Keurig requires the company to pay $31 million into a settlement fund to provide restitution to consumers. Illinois residents were only going to be allowed to recoup approximately 1/3 of the money compared to other states, but due to Raoul’s intervention, Illinois residents will now receive full restitution after a new ruling last Friday in a federal district court.

Raoul encourages individuals or businesses that purchased K-Cups at retail stores between September 7, 2010 and August 14, 2020 to submit a claim for compensation by July 15th. Detailed information about the amounts of recovery available, instructions for submitting a claim, as well as a link to a claim form can be found at Keurig’s settlement website.