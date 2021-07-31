Raoul Says Spoof Emails of the IL AG’s Office Circulating

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking the public to be on the look out for scam emails claiming to originate from his office.

The emails claim to be from either a domain such as atg.state.il.us or a source who says they work with the Attorney General’s office.

Raoul is warning people that these emails are spoofed, and scammers are seeking to entice people to click on a malicious link in the email that will install malware on their home computers or cell phones.

Raoul says the spoofed emails may claim the person potentially being scammed is under investigation or that they have communications with others in order to coerce the recipient into clicking on links and attachments in the spoofed email.

Raoul says his office will not send emails from the aforementioned domain and that anyone who has received these emails should contact his office’s toll-free Identity Theft hotline at 866-999-5630 to provide information about the email before deleting the message.