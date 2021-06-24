Raoul Unveils Illinois VINE Notification System

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a new statewide automated victim notification system, Illinois VINE (Victim Information and Notifications Everyday), which will allow survivors of violent crime and families to better search offenders’ custody status and access support services and advocacy organizations.

Illinois VINE will provide automated notices that allow registered users to track an offender’s custody and court case status by sending alerts when an offender appears in court, is transferred, or released. Illinois VINE will transfer information to a centralized communication center to generate individual alerts and provides updates about offenders in 88 Illinois county jails and 97 county circuit clerks.

Victims and the public can access Illinois VINE by calling 1-866-566-8439 or visiting VINELink.com. Attorney General Raoul encourages individuals who have been impacted by a violent crime to call his office’s Crime Victims Assistance Line at 1-800-228-3368.