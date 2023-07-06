Rascally Rabbit: Person in Bunny Suit Robs Quincy Laundromat

The Quincy Police Department is looking for a brazen bunny robber.

Muddy River News reports that the Quincy Police are looking for a person in a bunny suit who broke into and robbed the Winners Wash Laundromat, located at 2338 Spring Street, early this morning.

A surveillance camera captured the “bunny” on video during the theft, which occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. The laundromat closes at 11 p.m. nightly.

The furry felon is shown going through an office with a bag, rifling through drawers and cabinets. The person then picks up two cans, then exits the office. You can view the video at this link.

Officer Brent Holtman told Muddy River News that quarters were in the two cans. He doesn’t yet know how much money was stolen.

People with information about the Rascally Rabbit are encouraged to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.