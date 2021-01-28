Rash of Suspicious Fires Set in Morgan & Cass Saturday

Morgan & Cass County Sheriff’s Departments are investigating a rash of suspicious fires that occurred over the weekend.

at approximately 8 pm, On Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, Morgan County Deputies along with Fire Departments from Chapin, Arenzville, Meredosia, Jacksonville, and Beardstown were dispatched to several areas around the Chapin, Concord, and Arenzville area. At least 14 fires separate fires had been started in road ditches by unknown subject(s).

According to a Crime Stoppers report, a passerby saw a suspicious vehicle described as an early 2000’s sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or Honda Civic. The vehicle was gold in color with a dim passenger side taillight, foggy headlights, and had multiple individuals inside.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Sheriff’s Departments in their investigation.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area is asked to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.