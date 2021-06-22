Rauner Robocall Lawsuit Reaches Settlement

People who were targeted by robocalls from former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s political committee may be eligible of a portion of a class action lawsuit settlement.

Illinois resident Peter Garvey filed the lawsuit in 2018 after receiving 3 prerecorded voicemails from Citizens for Rauner.

According to the class action notice settlement, the amount owed to each person has not been determined because it’s unknown at this point how may citizens will submit a claim. Additionally, the settlement administration costs and attorney’s fees have not been finalized. The settlement has been allocated $1 million.

Citizens eligible to file a claim for payment must have received one or more telephone calls or ring-less voicemail messages from Citizens for Rauner between March 23rd, 2014 and May 13th of this year. The deadline to file a claim is August 11th.

Rauner and his campaign team have denied any wrongdoing in the case.