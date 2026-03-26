Ray Long to be Honored by the INBA

By Gary Scott on March 26, 2026 at 10:30am

A Scott County native has been named 2026 Illinoisan of the year.

Retired Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long will be given the award by the Illinois News Broadcasters Association April 18th.

Long is a graduate of Winchester High School, and spent 44 years in print outlets across the state, including the Peoria Journal Star, Chicago Tribune and the Associated Press.

Long was twice named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for investigate journalism.

He also authored the best seller book about Michael Madigan.