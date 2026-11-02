Raynor to North Mac Super

A former Jacksonville School District 117 administrator has been selected as the next superintendent of the North Mac School District.

The State Journal-Register reports that Sarah Raynor has been named the next superintendent of North Mac Community Unit School District 34, which serves the Virden and Girard communities.

Raynor will succeed Kyle Hacke, who is retiring after five years with the district. She will officially assume the superintendent’s position on July 1st, 2027.

Raynor currently serves as North Mac’s curriculum director, a position she accepted after resigning as Jacksonville School District 117’s director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment in June 2018.

According to reporting from the Journal-Courier at the time, Raynor described the move as a homecoming. She is originally from Girard, where she continued to reside while working in Jacksonville.

Prior to her time in Jacksonville, Raynor served as principal of Girard Elementary School and began her career in education as a special education teacher in Girard. She also served as an elementary school principal in the Jacksonville School District.

The North Mac Board of Education announced Raynor’s selection on October 28th (Wednesday night) following a comprehensive superintendent search facilitated by Student-Centered Services. The board interviewed five candidates for the position.

Board President Drew Christopher said Raynor’s commitment to students, staff, and the community made her the clear choice to lead the district.

In a statement released by the district, Raynor said she was honored and grateful for the opportunity, adding that she looks forward to working with the school board, staff, and families to build on the district’s strengths.

Raynor earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from Illinois State University in 1999 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and management from the University of Illinois Springfield in 2007. She is currently completing her superintendent certification.

North Mac officials say an opportunity for parents, students, and community members to meet Raynor and learn more about her vision for the district will be announced at a later date.