RCHS Cheerleader To Appear in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

One Routt Catholic High School cheerleader will be spending the Thanksgiving holiday in the City of Brotherly Love.

Sophomore Jocelyn English will be representing Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, in the 102nd Annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. Routt attended an National Cheerleaders Association camp over the summer where Jocelyn was selected as an All-American. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in this high-caliber performance.

You can stream the parade online by downloading the 6abc app on 6abc.com or find it on Hulu. The parade begins at 7:30am (8:30AM EST) local time on Thursday.