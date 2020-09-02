RCHS Homecoming Week Moved to April

Routt Catholic High School has postponed its Homecoming celebration to April to coincide with the spring football season. Development/Enrollment Director Colleen Doyle made the announcement late yesterday evening via a press release.

Homecoming will be celebrated the week of April12-16. The week will tentatively consist of a Spirit Week for students, the annual Volley for the Cure volleyball match vs. JHS, game competitions between grade levels, a parade, a football game vs. Beardstown, the 3rd Annual Adult Homecoming, and a dance for students. All scheduled Homecoming activities are subject to cancellation or postponement, based on restrictions in place at that time due to COVID-19. Fun, socially distant activities for RCHS students to participate in this fall are currently in discussion by the school’s administration.

For more information, please contact Doyle at 217-243-8563 ext. 6 or email cdoyle@routtcatholic.com.