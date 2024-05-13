RCHS/OSS Dreams Drawing Expands This Year

The RCHS/OSS Dreams Committee announced on Friday that they have expanded the Dreams Drawing this year.

The annual fundraiser for Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour Grade School traditionally sells 4,300 tickets in its large raffle-style drawing for major prizes.

In an announcement today, the committee says that they are going to sell 200 more tickets this year, with 70 prizes in total. There will be 3 more for the Early Bird Drawing prize winners, and 12 more cash prizes for the main drawing which occurs every year during the Routt Family Fun Festival. With the additional tickets, odds in winning are 1 in 72.

Tickets sales for the Dreams Drawing begin on June 1st. The Dreams Office, located at 453 East State Street, opens June 3rd and will be open Monday-Friday 10AM-4:30PM. Only buy tickets from your trusted Dreams Ticket agent.

For more information, call 217-243-1632.