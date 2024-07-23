RCHS/OSS Dreams Drawing on Pace For Early Sell Out

The RCHS/OSS Dreams Drawing is on pace for another early sell out.

Dreams Drawing Chair Lindsey English says ticket sales are moving along at a great pace: “As of close of business yesterday, we have 1,804 tickets left. We are moving along rather nicely, and the Early Bird Drawing is this Sunday.”

English says that things were a little bit behind compared to last year’s ticket sales last week. However, she says the drawing is selling more tickets this year compared to year’s past: “Even with the additional tickets we are selling this year, we are still pretty comparable to numbers from last year. I’m pretty excited about it. I know we still have quite a few tickets to sell in less than a week’s time, but usually at this time right before Early Bird, we really see the tickets come in. I would encourage everyone to get there’s this week and for agents to get their tickets turned in to the Dreams Office as soon as possible.”

The Early Bird Drawing is this Sunday after mass at approximately 10:30AM.

English says there is an opportunity this weekend to grab a ticket in Downtown Jacksonville prior to the Early Bird Drawing: “We will be downtown on the square from 10AM-12PM on Saturday. You can’t miss us. We’ll have the Dreams tent up and on display. You’re welcome to stop by there and turn in your tickets there. The Dreams Office will also be open from 10AM-12PM, and we will have people sitting outside of the office just inside the doorway collecting the tickets.”

For more information, visit rchsossdreams.com online, call the Dreams Office during regular business hours at 217-243-6132, or stop by the Dreams Office at 453 East State Street. Dreams officials also wish to remind the public to only purchase official Dreams ticket from your trusted Dreams Ticket agent only.