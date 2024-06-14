RCHS/OSS Dreams Ticket Sales Off To a Fast Start

The RCHS/OSS Dreams Drawing officially kicked off this past Sunday. As of this morning, less than 4,000 tickets remain.

Co-Chair for the drawing Lindsey English says that the drawing has expanded the number of tickets to be sold to 4,500 this year. Tickets are $100 each. There were also additional prizes added to both the Early Bird and final drawing this year.

Owners of a Dreams ticket will have a 1 in 72 chance of winning a prize this year. English says the prizes are very similar to previous drawings with one main exception: “We have 62 prizes total in the main drawing, and then, we have 10 prizes total in the Early Bird drawing. The other thing that we did differently this year, instead of a vehicle for second prize, we are offering a $40,000 cash prize.”

English says that you should reach out to your Dreams ticket agent as soon as possible to get in on the Early Bird Drawing on July 28th. She says a big push will come a day earlier on Saturday, July 27th in Downtown Jacksonville from 10AM-Noon with the purple tent set up to take tickets. The main drawing will be held on September 1st during the Routt Family Fun Festival.

You can purchase your ticket online at rchsossdreams.com or from any trusted Dreams ticket agent.

For more information or questions, call the Dreams ticket office at 217-243-1632.