RCHS/OSS Dreams Tickets Has Record Sell Out

The Routt/OSS Dreams drawing sold out in record time this year.

All 4,300 tickets were spoken for prior to yesterday’s Early Bird drawing. 2023 Dreams Committee Co-Chair Monica Eoff says it’s a special moment for the drawing’s 30th anniversary this year: “We don’t believe there has been a sell out prior to Early Bird. We’ve been close a couple of times, but in the 30-year history, we don’t believe we’ve had a complete sell out a day before Early Bird.”

Eoff says they actually have an extra early bird winner this year: “A new prize came about recently, because we have this early sell out. Due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, we had an additional $500 winner for Early Bird to honor the 30th Anniversary and an early sell out. It came in the form of a matching $500 gift to the campaign obviously to the benefit of Routt and Our Saviour’s. So it’s exciting times and now we’re just waiting for the Grand Prize Drawing on September 3rd at the Family Fun Fest.”

The winners for the Early Bird yesterday were: for the new $500 prize, Rick Edwards of Ashland; yesterday’s $1,000 winners were Debbie Proffer of Roodhouse, Sharon Bonjean of Franklin, and Bill Baxter of Winchester; 2nd prize of $2,000 went to Joe & Lana Keen of Jacksonville; and yesterday’s top prize of $10,000 was drawn for Irvin Klemmensen of Jacksonville.

Those names will all go back into the hat and await the Grand Prize Drawing on Sunday, September 3rd at 6PM during the annual fun festival where a 2023 Jeep Wrangler, 48 cash prizes, and $100,000 will be given away.

Stay tuned to WEAI very soon where there will be the final 8 tickets to be assigned for the Grand Prize Drawing. It will be the final way anyone can get into this year’s Dreams drawing.