RCHS/OSS Dreams Tickets Sold Out

The RCHS/OSS Dreams tickets are sold out.

As of 9AM, there were 10 tickets left, and those final tickets sold out just a little bit before 11AM.

The only way to get into the drawing now is by calling WEAI during the Dreams Contest promo where WLDS/WEAI will be giving away 8 tickets for a chance to win.

This year’s top prizes are $100,000 for the grand prize and second prize is a 2022 Jeep Wrangler.

Be listening to Chelsea in the Mornings and Kate in the afternoons for your only remaining chance to get into the drawing this year.