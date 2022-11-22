RCHS Senior Named Semifinalist for 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program

Routt Catholic High School Senior Julia Beeley has been named a semifinalist for the national 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

Beeley moves on to the next round of the selection process for a $20,000 college scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the U.S. 1,557 high schoolers from across the country were selected as semifinalists from a pool of over 91,000 submitted applications nationwide. The semifinalists were chosen based on academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

Semifinalists are now asked to complete Phase 2 applications, which include essays, a recommendation, and a transcript. An independent selection committee will review the applications and recommend 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January to take part in online interviews. 150 Coke Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta April 13-16, 2023, where they will be the guests of honor at the 35th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

Julia is the daughter of Chad & Stacy Beeley of Jacksonville.