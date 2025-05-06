Real IDs Start Tomorrow

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2025 at 10:33am

The federally mandated Real ID starts tomorrow.

Those who plan to fly domestically need this card to board an airplane.

Secretary of State Alexi Ginannoulias says anyone who is 18 and older must have the real ID car with a gold and white star in the upper right hand corner of the card.

To get one, people need a proof of identity, your social security number, proof of residency, and proof of signature. This would include a US passport, a birth certificate, a cancelled check and a permanent resident card.

Ginanoulias says the cards cost $30 a piece.

It’s recommended people get the Real IDs at least 30 days prior to flight.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, requiring minimum security standards for ID cards. The start up for the requirement of the card has been delayed several times.

