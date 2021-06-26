Recall: Dole Fresh Packed Blueberries

By Benjamin Cox on June 26, 2021 at 11:36am

Dole has issued a recall on a limited number of cases of blueberries for potential Cyclospora contamination.

The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell. The impacted products were distributed in 3 other states including Illinois and two provinces in Canada.

The pack out dates are from May 28th to June 9th and effect the 6 oz, pint, 18 oz, and 24 oz clamshell Fresh Packed Bleuets from Dole.

Lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Consumers who have any of the recalled product should not consume it, but rather discard it immediately. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.