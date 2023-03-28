Recall Issued for Beef Products Shipped to Illinois, Eight Other States

A recall has been issued for beef shipped to several states including Illinois in the last month.

According to a report this morning by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, approximately 3,500 pounds of boneless beef chuck product has been recalled by Elkhorn Valley Packaging based in Harper, Kansas for potential contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103

The beef was packaged on February 16th and shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations, which includes hotels, restaurants, and institutions, in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and six states on the east coast.

USDA officials say people can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after consuming the organism, and most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Distributors and other customers who have purchased these products for further processing should not use them or further distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products at this time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.