RECALL NOTICE: Turkey & Chicken Healthy Choice Power Bowls

Popular frozen chicken and turkey dinners are on recall. WGEM reports that Conagra Brands have recalled approximately 276,872 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products — as the product may contain small rocks.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Faro with a best by date of October 19th and December 1st with number P-115 on the side adjacent panel; Health Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble with a best by date of October 25th and an establishment number of P-9; Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble with a best by date of October 26th also with an establishment number of P-9.

The retail distribution list includes Hy-Vee stores in Illinois and Wal-Mart stores nationwide. The problem was discovered when the firm received additional consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. The current recall is an expansion of a smaller recall issued on April 10th.