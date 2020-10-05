RECALL: Wal-Mart Recalls Packaged Fruit Over Lysteria

Packaged fruit at Wal-Mart is being recalled over possible Listeria contamination. Cut and sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart and sold as “Freshness Guaranteed” are subject to an expanded recall in select stores located across 9 states including Illinois.

According to the FDA, the recall is a precautionary measure after Listeria was detected on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed. The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores. The list of items are as follows:

UPCItem DescriptionBest if used by:
68113118012APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz10/7/202010/8/2020
68113118006GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/2020
68113118007MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/202010/10/2020
68113118004RED APPLE SLICES 14oz10/10/202010/11/2020
68113118010RED APPLE SLICES 32oz10/8/202010/9/2020
68113118014CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118015CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118023SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113135509SUMMER BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113135510TROPICAL BLEND 5oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113118037MANGO CHUNK 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113118038MANGO SPEARS 16oz10/4/2020
68113118039PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118042PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz10/3/2020
68113118046PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz10/4/2020
68113118043PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz10/10/202010/11/2020
68113118044PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz10/5/2020
68113118047RED GRAPES 10oz10/4/2020
68113118048SEASONAL BLEND 10oz10/3/202010/4/2020
68113118049SEASONAL BLEND 16oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
68113118050SEASONAL BLEND 32oz10/5/2020
68113118069SEASONAL TRIO 32oz10/3/202010/4/202010/5/2020
Chart Courtesy of WGEM.

The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers with “best if used by” dates between October 3rd and October 11th. Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date. Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.