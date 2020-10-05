RECALL: Wal-Mart Recalls Packaged Fruit Over Lysteria

Packaged fruit at Wal-Mart is being recalled over possible Listeria contamination. Cut and sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart and sold as “Freshness Guaranteed” are subject to an expanded recall in select stores located across 9 states including Illinois.
According to the FDA, the recall is a precautionary measure after Listeria was detected on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed. The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores. The list of items are as follows:
|UPC
|Item Description
|Best if used by:
|68113118012
|APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz
|10/7/2020
|10/8/2020
|–
|68113118006
|GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118007
|MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118004
|RED APPLE SLICES 14oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118010
|RED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|–
|68113118014
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118015
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118023
|SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135509
|SUMMER BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135510
|TROPICAL BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118037
|MANGO CHUNK 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118038
|MANGO SPEARS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118039
|PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118042
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|–
|–
|68113118046
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118043
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118044
|PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118047
|RED GRAPES 10oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118048
|SEASONAL BLEND 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118049
|SEASONAL BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118050
|SEASONAL BLEND 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118069
|SEASONAL TRIO 32oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers with “best if used by” dates between October 3rd and October 11th. Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date. Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.