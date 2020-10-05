RECALL: Wal-Mart Recalls Packaged Fruit Over Lysteria

Packaged fruit at Wal-Mart is being recalled over possible Listeria contamination. Cut and sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart and sold as “Freshness Guaranteed” are subject to an expanded recall in select stores located across 9 states including Illinois.

According to the FDA, the recall is a precautionary measure after Listeria was detected on equipment used in an area near where the products are packed. The recall affects product codes of various fresh fruit items shipped directly to Walmart retail distribution centers and sent to select stores. The list of items are as follows:

UPC Item Description Best if used by: 68113118012 APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz 10/7/2020 10/8/2020 – 68113118006 GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118007 MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118004 RED APPLE SLICES 14oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 – 68113118010 RED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 – 68113118014 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118015 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118023 SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113135509 SUMMER BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113135510 TROPICAL BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118037 MANGO CHUNK 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118038 MANGO SPEARS 16oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118039 PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118042 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 – – 68113118046 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118043 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 – 68113118044 PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz 10/5/2020 – – 68113118047 RED GRAPES 10oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118048 SEASONAL BLEND 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118049 SEASONAL BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118050 SEASONAL BLEND 32oz 10/5/2020 – – 68113118069 SEASONAL TRIO 32oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 Chart Courtesy of WGEM.

The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers with “best if used by” dates between October 3rd and October 11th. Country Fresh has not received any reports of illnesses to date. Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately. Customers who have any recalled product on the list should not consume it and discard it immediately.